San Diego Congress Members Shelter as Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Capitol

Protester sits in House Speaker's seat
A pro-Trump protester in the House Speaker’s seat at the capitol. Image from C-SPAN broadcast

Members of the San Diego congressional delegation report sheltering in place after pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Rep. Mike Levin said he was sheltering in his office, and Rep. Sara Jacobs said she was in a protected zone in the building.

Hundreds of protesters overpowered Capitol police and entered the building as lawmakers were debating challenges to Joe Biden’s election victory. There are reports of gunshots and tear gas being deployed.

President Donald Trump urged protesters to converge on Washington on Wednesday, and spoke to a rally shortly before Congress convened, urging that his election loss be overturned.

The Office of the Vice President-elect said Kamala Harris, who was on the Senate floor, is safe at an undisclosed location. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also reported to be safe.

Capitol Police draw guns
Capitol Police draw guns as protesters attempt to enter one of the chambers. Courtesy C-Span

The mayor of Washington ordered a citywide curfew for 6 p.m.

Trump later turned to Twitter to ask the protesters to remain peaceful

January 6th, 2021 by Chris Jennewein

