San Diego Congress Members Shelter as Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Capitol

Members of the San Diego congressional delegation report sheltering in place after pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Rep. Mike Levin said he was sheltering in his office, and Rep. Sara Jacobs said she was in a protected zone in the building.

Hundreds of protesters overpowered Capitol police and entered the building as lawmakers were debating challenges to Joe Biden’s election victory. There are reports of gunshots and tear gas being deployed.

President Donald Trump urged protesters to converge on Washington on Wednesday, and spoke to a rally shortly before Congress convened, urging that his election loss be overturned.

I am sheltering in my office due to multiple threats from suspicious packages and Trump supporters storming the Capitol, but I am safe. I am incredibly grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers keeping us safe. — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) January 6, 2021

The Office of the Vice President-elect said Kamala Harris, who was on the Senate floor, is safe at an undisclosed location. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also reported to be safe.

The mayor of Washington ordered a citywide curfew for 6 p.m.

Trump later turned to Twitter to ask the protesters to remain peaceful

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

