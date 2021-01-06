Despite Small Pro-Trump Protest, San Diego Police Don’t Expect Local Violence

Representatives of San Diego-area law enforcement agencies reported taking no special staffing or tactical measures Wednesday in response to violence in the nation’s capital, but were keeping a watchful eye on a demonstration outside the County Administration Center.
“There nothing for us to do in our city right now,” San Diego police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said shortly after noon, adding that his agency was monitoring the situation in Washington, D.C., for any local ramifications.
About 10 a.m., a group of roughly 150 pro-Trump demonstrators gathered outside the bayside County Administration Center to protest the presidential election results, sheriff’s Lt. Jim Emig said.
As of shortly before 2:30 p.m., the number of people at the event, which was proceeding peacefully, had grown to about 300, the lieutenant said.
There were no other reports of local demonstrations or law enforcement operations related to the unrest at the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were barricaded in their offices and other locations after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Updated at 3 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021
— City News Service
