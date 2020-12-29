As Expected, COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order Extended 3 Weeks

Share This Article:

California’s top health officer announced Tuesday a three-week extension of the stay-at-home order in Southern California amid an “intense, critical situation in our hospitals.”

The official announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the just expired order was likely to be extended.

Dr. Mark Gahly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Secretary, said hospitals in Southern California are approaching a crisis situation in which medical care could have to be rationed.

“Many hospitals are being stretched to provide the kind of care we expect in California,” he said during a livestreamed press conference, adding that Southern California hospitals are currently in a crisis situation.

Gahly said ICU capacity in both the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions is essentially at zero, with hospitals converting every unused space for patient care.

“Hospitals are doing all that they can to staff up and provide beds,” he said, but he warned that hospitals could soon be forced to put patients on cots, ration supplies and use triage techniques to decide who gets care.

He said oxygen containers for patients having trouble breathing are currently in short supply, and many hospitals in Los Angeles are turning away ambulances. But he said no hospital is currently resorting to triage.

There are currently 20,390 COVID-19 patients in California hospitals, with 4,308 of them in ICUs. There have been 24,284 deaths through Monday, with 64 in the past 24 hours.

“We’re losing Californians day over day in large numbers,” Gahly said.

He said there are “some signs that case numbers are stabilizing” across the state, but the pandemic remains particularly intense in Southern California. The statewide testing positive rate has fallen over the past week, but remains at 12%.

