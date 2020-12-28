Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday it is likely that stay-at-home orders will be extended in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley as the COVID-19 surge continues.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“It is clear and understandable that it’s likely those stay-at-home orders will be extended,” said Newsom during a livestreamed press conference.

But he said a final decision will be made on Tuesday based on projections for ICU utilization over the next four weeks. The three-week-long orders were due to expire on Monday.

He said both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions have essentially no free ICU space.

Los Angeles County is currently reporting 12,000 to 15,000 cases a day, he said, and over the last weekend, 96% of hospitals experienced times when no new patients could be admitted.

He said the state has dispatched a support team to Los Angeles to assist with management of overflow conditions at the county’s hospitals.

Hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino County are also under extreme pressure, Newsom said.

Outside of Southern California, there is some evidence that hospitalizations for COVID-19 are beginning to plateau, he said, but warned that there could be a new, post-Christmas surge.

The governor said nearly 262,000 people in California have already received one of the new vaccines, and the state will have received 1.76 million doses by the end of the week.

Governor: Stay-at-Home Order Likely to Be Extended as COVID Surge Continues was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: