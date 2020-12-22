Assemblywoman Shirley Weber Called Newsom Pick for Calif. Secretary of State

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom appears set to name Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as secretary of state to replace soon-to-be-senator Alex Padilla, taking Kamala Harris’ seat on Capitol Hill.

The decision, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, means fellow San Diegan and Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez, won’t have an easy path to that state office. She’s already announced as a candidate for the 2022 race.

Also running to be California’s top elections official is Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low.

The Times reported Tuesday that Weber, 72, “has earned a reputation for taking on tough issues at the state Capitol. She would be only the fourth woman to ever hold the position and the first Black woman to do so in state history.”

In a tweet, Gonzalez said: “While, I would’ve loved the opportunity to serve, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well.”

I feel very strongly about voting rights, that’s why I was running for Secretary of State. While, I would’ve loved the opportunity to serve, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 22, 2020

Veteran political observer Carla Marinucci of Politico called the pick “interesting,” since the 79th District rep had lobbied hard for a Black woman to get the U.S. Senate seat.

Interesting: @GavinNewsom's pick for Sec of State, @AsmShirleyWeber lobbied hard for black woman to get US Senate seat — and told us last week that statewide position such as AG was no substitute https://t.co/wuXe0WjcUm via @politico pic.twitter.com/dVvoR3wnQN — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 22, 2020

San Diego journalist Kelly Davis added: “Weber has been *the* most important legislator on police reform and such an important leader in a district that's been overlooked in the past. Why pull her from that role?”

Anyone else feel like this makes no sense? Weber has been *the* most important legislator on police reform and such an important leader in a district that's been overlooked in the past. Why pull her from that role? https://t.co/FoIhsZnCWL — Kelly Davis (@kellylynndavis) December 22, 2020

Others see Newsom’s choice as a way to placate African-Americans upset that a Black woman wasn’t chosen to replace Harris in the Senate.

Voice of San Diego managing editor Sara Libby tweeted: “Newsom was under pressure to appoint a Black woman to the Senate, so this seems like an acknowledgment of that, and of her work…..

I’ve also suspected the he’d be wary of appointing Gonzalez to the role, since she is already running for the job (and so are others), lest he be seen as putting his thumb on the scale for her. The question will be whether Weber will run to keep the job.”

Other local reactions:

