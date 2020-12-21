Gov. Newsom to Quarantine a Second Time After New COVID-19 Exposure

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom will go into quarantine for the second time this month after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Newsom’s office said the governor tested negative after the exposure but will go into quarantine as a precaution.

“In an abundance of caution, the Governor will begin a ten-day quarantine per state guidelines,” according to the statement. “The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines. We wish our staff member who tested positive well.”

The staff member who tested positive was not identified.

Over Thanksgiving, Newsom and his family went into quarantine after his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive.

The Governor’s latest quarantine began on a day when California reported 46,474 new cases of COVID-19 and 161 more deaths.

