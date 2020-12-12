Sorrento Valley McDonald’s Hosts Toys For Tots Breakfast and Toy Drive Saturday

Share This Article:

As the pandemic enters its tenth month locally and another stay-at-home order currently locking down most of the state, local businessman Chris Rowe will host a toy drive at his McDonald’s restaurant Saturday to ensure children will have toys for Christmas.

Rowe’s McDonald’s location will host San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate’s Sixth Annual Toys for Tots breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. To date, more than 1,750 toys have been collected from Cate’s annual Toys for Tots breakfast.

“The pandemic has certainly made things look a little different this year, but children need joy and hope now more than ever,” Cate said. “Thanks to Chris Rowe, McDonald’s, Cox, SDG&E, and the Mira Mesa Community Foundation, the holidays will be brighter for kids in our community.”

Out of an abundance of caution, this will be a drive thru event. Drop- offs will be contactless. Donors will stay in their vehicles, masks are required and social distance will be maintained.

Each guest is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. The Sorrento Valley McDonald’s is providing a voucher for a complimentary Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with egg for all attendees.

The toy drive is at 9440 Scranton Road.

–City News Service

