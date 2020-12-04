State’s Stay-at-Home Order Begins in San Diego County at 1 p.m. Saturday

A regional stay-at-home order goes into effect Saturday afternoon in San Diego County and the Southern California region after available beds in intensive care units, as expected, dropped below 15%.
The region’s ICU capacity measured 13.1% because of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday night.
The order issued Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom goes into effect at 12:59 p.m. the following day after the drop in ICU capacity.
It remains in effect for three weeks.
In addition to San Diego, the Southern California region consists of Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
When triggered, the order bars gatherings of people from different households.
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:
- indoor and outdoor playgrounds and indoor recreational facilities
- hair salons and barbershops
- personal care services
- museums, zoos, and aquariums
- movie theaters
- wineries
- bars, breweries and distilleries
- family entertainment centers
- cardrooms and satellite wagering
- limited services
- live audience sports, and
- amusement parks
Schools with waivers may remain open, as well as sites deemed “critical infrastructure.” Retail stores will be limited to 20% capacity.
Restaurants again will be restricted to takeout and delivery service. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,” while churches would be restricted to outdoor-only services.
Entertainment productions, including professional sports, would be allowed to continue without live audiences.
Some of those restrictions remain in effect in select counties.
Newsom called the order “fundamentally predicated on the need to stop gathering with people outside of your household, to do what you can to keep most of your activities outside and, of course, always … wear face coverings, wear a mask.”
– City News Service
