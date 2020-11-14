Rally to Support Trump Set for Waterfront Park

Share This Article:

A “Stop the Steal” rally will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Waterfront Park to support President Donald Trump’s claims that November’s presidential election was marked by fraud.

The local rally coincides with Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., and similar events nationwide.

A flier for the rally asks “San Diego Patriots” to “rise up in defense of our Republic. The Communist Left cannot beat President Trump fairly, so they devised numerous illegal tactics to accomplish their nefarious coup,” it states.

The flier also says “riot and violence is not tolerated.”

The next event is in Poway on Sunday, the flier said. It will be held at 14969 Pomerado Road from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

–City News Service

