Anderson Leads Vaus by 85 Votes in Supervisor District 2 Race

Former state legislator Joel Anderson increased his lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to 85 votes Wednesday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Anderson led by seven votes entering Wednesday’s count.

Anderson leads Vaus 143,839-143,754, 50.01%-49.99%, according to figures released Wednesday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Approximately 24,000 votes remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes last Wednesday but his lead shrunk to 111 through Monday’s count.

The next update is scheduled to be released after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

— City News Service

