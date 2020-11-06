Newsom Recall Drive Gets New Life: Signature Deadline Delayed to March 10

By Ken Stone

Californians seeking to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom got good news Friday when their Facebook page announced an extension of the deadline to gather recall petition signatures.

According to the post, Sacramento Superior Court Judge James P. Arguelles made a preliminary ruling that pushes back the deadline from Nov. 17 to March 10, 2021.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla “has confirmed it is not requesting an oral argument” to challenge the group’s deadline request, said recall organizers. An 11 a.m. Friday hearing was cancelled.

Orrin Heatlie of Folsom, the lead organizer of the third recall drive in the past year, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Padilla’s office.

The Newsom recall page post added: “In the first 160 days, we’ve gathered nearly half of what was needed to trigger a special election to recall Gavin Newsom. Now, with the extension, we have 120 more days to reach our goal.

“While we declare victory in this battle, we have not won the war and there is much work that needs to be done.”

Lawyers for Heatlie and his California Patriot Coalition said in an Oct. 16 court brief that the ongoing restrictions imposed by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “severely inhibited” their ability to circulate petitions and gather signatures in support of the recall effort.

Recall organizers say they have 675,000 signatures in hand and would exceed 1 million by the original Nov. 17 deadline, “but will nevertheless likely fall short of the 1,495,709 signatures needed to initiate a recall election,” said the brief signed by attorney Bradley Benbrook of Sacramento.

Arguelles recently approved deadline extensions for two ballot measure drives — initiatives titled the California Recycling and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act of 2020 and the California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act (a tribal-backed that would legalize California sportsbooks at tribal casinos and existing horse racetracks).

The recycling measure got the needed signatures and will be on the November 2022 state ballot. It’s unclear whether the wagering issue will be on the same ballot.

In late October, Padilla rebutted arguments that the COVID pandemic handicapped the recall group’s signature-gathering efforts.

“Petitioners cannot demonstrate that their lack of success in collecting the required number of signatures is because of state-imposed restrictions related to COVID-19 rather than their lack of diligence in raising funds, their unexplained delay in turning in signatures to county elections officials, and their unprecedented choice to rely on all-volunteer effort instead of hiring paid signature gatherers,” wrote Padilla attorney Kevin Calia.

Calia noted that only once in California history (out of 54 tries) has a governor recall drive been successful (ousting Gov. Gray Davis in 2003).

“In the most recent failed attempt to recall Governor Newsom, the proponents collected signatures from September 6, 2019, through February 13, 2020 — a period entirely unaffected by any state restrictions related to COVID-19,” he wrote. “Indeed, the proponents collected fewer than 300,000 valid signatures out of the almost 1.5 million signatures required.”

An earlier recall effort by La Jolla physician James Veltmeyer — also came up well short.

Recall proponents also argue that strict enforcement of the 160-deadline would “pervert the purpose of the recall power by allowing state officials to effectively insulate themselves from removal by passing restrictions that make it impossible for proponents to collect sufficient signatures.”

Padilla’s lawyer pushed back, saying the state has a “strong interest” in avoiding a costly recall election that does not have strong support among the electorate.

“More than 7.7 million Californians voted for Governor Newsom in 2018,” said Calia for Padilla. “Those voters elected the governor to a four-year term and have a strong interest in not having their votes undermined by a minority that could not meet the California Constitution’s requirements for initiating a recall election.”

Meanwhile in San Diego, KUSI weatherman Mark Mathis, wearing royal robe and crown, mocked “King Newsom” and his coronavirus rules Friday morning on “Good Morning San Diego.”

Gov. @GavinNewsom has released mandatory guidelines for all private gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.@MathisKUSI had some satirical fun as he introduced it this morning.#KUSINews will be taking this poster around town to find out what San Diegans think of the rules. pic.twitter.com/W8eo6giuu9 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 6, 2020

