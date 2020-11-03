City Voters Backing Housing Bond, Police Board, But Midway Height Limits Close

Share This Article:

San Diego voters Tuesday appeared to back a nearly $1 billion housing bond and a police review commission, but a measure to remove height limits in the Midway District was close.

In first results, Measure A was leading with 58% yes to 42% no to authorize the city to issue $900 million in bonds to finance construction of an estimated 7,500 new housing units primarily for the homeless.

Paying off the bonds would raise property taxes by $21 annually on a median priced home in the initial years. The measure has wide support, from Father Joe’s Villages to the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, but former City Councilman Carl DeMaio has been a vocal opponent.

Measure B was leading 76% yes to 24% no to establish an independent Commission on Police Practices to review complaints and investigate police misconduct. The City Council voted unanimously to put it on the ballot.

It was first suggested by Councilwoman Monica Montgomery in 2018, but took on urgency in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Measure E was leading 58% yes to 42% no to remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway area known for strip clubs and dilapidated warehouses.

The district was included in a nearly 50-year-old ballot measure to preserve ocean views in coastal communities west of Interstate 5.

Now the limits prevent replacement of the aging Sports Arena and development of new housing. No views are threatened, but opponents are concerned about setting a precedent.

