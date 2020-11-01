Opinion: Don’t Believe the Attack Ads—Georgette Gómez Is a Housing Champion

By Jay Powell

Last week, catching up on recordings of my favorite late show, I happened to see someone I know well and have worked with in community development and affordable housing accused of “turning her back on working families” in one of the worst of the worst one-minute attack ads of this electoral season.

At the end, it stated that “Forward California” was responsible for the content of this ad and I wondered who is that and why are they attacking City Council President Georgette Gómez?

It turns out that Forward California is one of those “independent campaign committees.” But it is not exactly “independent,” because it was founded by Irwin and Joan Jacobs, one of San Diego’s biggest billionaire couples whose granddaughter happens to be running against Gómez for Congress. They have spent a lot of money over the past four years (over $3 million this year alone) as this is the second congressional seat Sara Jacobs is trying to win in as many years.

I am writing this because the ad they paid for falsely accuses Gómez of changing her vote on an affordable housing ordinance in exchange for campaign donations. As a San Diegan and a voter, and someone who spent 20 years working for a non-profit affordable housing developer and working with Gómez to build healthy and prosperous communities, I believe it is important for other voters to know the truth about her record on affordable housing.

The real story from last year is that after stepping forward to serve as the City Council President, Gómez was able in December to advance an inclusionary housing ordinance at the San Diego City Council that significantly increased the fees for developers to opt-out of building affordable housing units. Gómez led the passage of this inclusionary housing measure after the original proposal was vetoed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Council President Gómez was able to bring stakeholders to the table, developers, elected officials, and affordable housing advocates, to make progress on an issue that is important to San Diego families. While Washington is in gridlock as politicians impede progress on issues that matter to working families, Gómez has proven that she can bring people together to enact positive change.

The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board praised Gómez following the passage of this policy, saying, “Thanks to months of patient coalition-building by City Council President Georgette Gómez, San Diego has a new law that will require housing developers to build more low-income units or pay fees that are akin to penalties for noncompliance.”

This change to the inclusionary housing policy will lead to the creation of more affordable housing units throughout San Diego.

Gómez has been at the forefront of many fights to improve the lives of working families in our community. She was able to prohibit landlords from discriminating against low-income families who use housing vouchers, her work has led to the preservation of affordable housing units, and she acted quickly to ban evictions and create rental relief for families during the early stages of the pandemic that has created very real disruption to all of our lives and livelihoods.

The choice is clear. Someone who talks a good line, and has spent a lot of her family’s money running for congressional seats, but has accomplished nothing for working families, or someone who has been on the frontlines in our communities and on the City Council and delivered for working families. Georgette Gómez has my vote and I urge you to give her yours, because she has proven that she can take on tough fights and deliver for us. We need her to take that experience to Congress as our representative.

Jay Powell served as executive director of the non-profit City Heights Community Development Corporation creating quality affordable housing, jobs and rebuilding neighborhoods from 1992 to 2011 and currently serves on the City’s Sustainable Energy Advisory Board promoting clean, affordable local energy.

Opinion: Don’t Believe the Attack Ads—Georgette Gómez Is a Housing Champion was last modified: by

