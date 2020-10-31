Facebook Shuts Down ‘Defend East County’ Private Group, with 22K Members

By Ken Stone

The controversial Facebook group Defend East County created in the wake of the La Mesa riots in May has been shut down.

Justin Haskins, a founder of the private group that reached 22,000 members, is now posting via at least one other group — DEC Conservatives, which includes a DEC logo but lists only 889 members.

“Fascistbook shut Defend East County down,” said a Haskins post before 11 a.m. Saturday.

A source familiar with DEC told Times of San Diego: “The original DEC 20k member group is gone but they still have Working Class Patriots, Defend San Diego, Choir Boys, DEC Conservatives.”

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Defend East County was the subject of several media investigations, especially one Aug. 16 by Andrew Dyer of The San Diego Union-Tribune headlined “Racism, QAnon and ‘cold civil war’: Inside the 20,000-strong Defend East County Facebook group.”

The day before another La Mesa protest Aug. 1, El Cajon resident Haskins told members in a video: “We have to defend our way of life and the things that we value.”

More recently, 50th Congressional District candidates Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa-Najjar were hammered for appearing (separately) on the DEC group being interviewed by Haskins, who also goes by Justin N Bama. Campa-Najjar issued an apology amid a firestorm of Democratic criticism.

In a video Thursday, Haskins told of a call from NBC San Diego inquiring about Defend East County and any conections with militias like the one in Michigan that allegedly plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Haskins denied that DEC endorses “any kind of vigilantism or attacks on anybody.” He denounced racism “as the accusations continue to roll down.”

He said he and other moderators were trying to “take this group in a positive direction.”

“As our group grows, our influence grows,” he said, citing interviews with others, including Santee City Council candidates. “We need to keep growing. Invite your friends. Invite your family.” (He said in the video that county supervisor candidate Joel Anderson had agreed to a live interview.)

But he acknowledged delays in joining the group, since it was vetting potential members more carefully. He said thousands of would-be DEC members were blocked.

Mike Forzano — a former DEC member and now a harsh critic — posted a statement to YouTube on the same day alleging that Haskins threatened Forzano’s wife, father and stepmother, including use “fake documents.”

“You are everything that a patriot is not,” said Forzano in an expletive-filled 8-minute rant. “Justin, if you’re any kind of real man, you’ll step up and not step out. Hide behind your keyboard in your precious little DEC business.”

He called Haskins a dry snitch, “which means he snitches on everybody without using their name. And then law enforcement gets involved.”

“You like to ruin people’s lives,” Forzano went on. “You like to get in the middle of their business. You like to sabotage every situation and then blame everybody else. You say that I’m back on drugs? How dare you. … I haven’t done drugs since I was 16. I was an alcoholic.”

Haskins didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Updated at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 31, 2020

Facebook Shuts Down ‘Defend East County’ Private Group, with 22K Members was last modified: by

