San Diegans Have One Week To Reclaim More Than $450,000 In Tax Refunds

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded local residents Monday there is just one week remaining to reclaim more than $450,000 in tax refunds before the money enters the county’s general fund.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have left many families in need of money, so we want to return every cent available,” McAllister said. “Tell your friends, family, and coworkers to check the list on sdttc.com.”

San Diegans can visit that website to see if their name is on the list of the 1,190 refunds that total $450,324. The average refund is $378.

If a resident does find their name on the list, they can follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by October 26. If owed a refund, email the claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829- 4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

“San Diegans have filed claims for only $97,504 of this money since we posted the refund list in August, meaning $352,820 will be rolled over to the county’s general fund if it is not claimed in the next week,” said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $9,111, owed to Amerus Life Insurance Co.

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector attempts to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees. In the past five years, the office has refunded nearly $520,000.

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund.

— City News Service

