Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta Endorses Assemblyman Todd Gloria for Mayor

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, announced Friday he has secured the endorsement of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta in the race to be San Diego’s next mayor.

Huerta, 90, co-founded United Farm Workers in 1962 along with Cesar Chavez. She urged San Diegans to support Gloria as the city’s next mayor, citing his support for working families.

“In this most important election of our lifetimes, San Diego needs a leader who will fight for working families, not against them,” Huerta said. “From increasing the minimum wage to standing up for communities like Barrio Logan against special interests, Todd has proven that he is a fighter for the people. He has the lived experience, character, vision and values to be a mayor for all of us.”

Huerta remains active in the fight for workers and civil rights, particularly for the working poor, women and children.

Gloria also secured the endorsement of the San Diego Union-Tribune on Friday.

His opponent in the race, Councilwoman Barbara Bry, has earned the endorsement of Mexican-American newspaper La Prensa, as well as Run Women Run, the National Organization for Women, San Diego Jewish World and Father Joe Carroll, founder of homelessness service organization Father Joe’s Villages.

–City News Service

