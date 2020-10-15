Beautify Chula Vista Day Postponed to 2021 In Light Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Share This Article:

The annual Beautify Chula Vista Day is being postponed to next October due to restrictions on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials Thursday encouraged residents to do their part in the meantime to keep their neighborhoods clean.

The event is hosted by the Chula Vista City Council in collaboration with I Love a Clean San Diego. Hundreds of volunteers help remove graffiti, assist with landscape mulching and clean up tons of litter from streets, parks and canyons throughout the city.

According to a city statement, “although the city cannot hold the usual event this year, residents are encouraged to keep their neighborhoods clean by not littering and by reporting any illegal dumping seen in the public rights-of-way.”

Residents can report illegal dumping in public places by visiting https://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/public-works/service-requests or calling the Public Works Department at 619-397-6000

–City News Service

