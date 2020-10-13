Eight Chosen For San Diego County Redistricting Commission

Share This Article:

Eight people were selected to serve on the county’s Independent Redistricting Commission, in a random drawing during Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Commissioners will redraw boundaries for the county’s five supervisorial districts by December 2021, based on new federal census numbers.

Those chosen to serve are David Bame, Colleen Brown, Amy Caterina, Chris Chen, Sonia Diaz, Barbara Hansen, Arvid Larson and John Russ.

Bame lives in District 1; Russ lives in District 2; Caterina is in District 3; Diaz, Hansen and Larson live in District 4; and Brown and Chen live in District 5.

The redistricting process happens every 10 years. Andrew Potter, clerk of the Board of Supervisors, said the commission will have 14 members with the appropriate skills, and also reflect the county’s political diversity.

Using a raffle roll cage, Potter and two colleagues drew names from a pool of 59 qualified applicants. Nearly 300 people applied to serve on the volunteer commission.

The commission will meet later this month, and choose six more members out of 51 qualified applicants. There must be a full commission seated by Dec. 31, according the county.

The commission must hold at least seven public hearings, and at least one must take place in each supervisorial district. According to the county, each supervisor should represent a diverse population of roughly 650,000 residents.

In related action, the board unanimously approved spending $750,000 on Redistricting Commission duties.

— City News Service

