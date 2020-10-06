El Cajon to Distribute $1 Million to Private Households Affected by COVID-19

Share This Article:

The city of El Cajon announced Tuesday that it has received another $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief to be used for private households impacted by the pandemic, supplementing nearly $3.5 million in federal, state and county relief already disbursed throughout the community.

The El Cajon City Council will explore possible uses for the CARES Act funding at its Oct. 13 meeting. According to a city statement, the main restriction on the funds is that they cannot be used for business assistance.

Since pandemic-related shutdowns in March, El Cajon started a $2.5 million business grant program that has supported 135 total businesses — 57 nonessential, 57 essential and 21 restaurants.

El Cajon has also given out $572,000 to support rental and utility programs which are being administered by three East County service providers: CSA San Diego County, Home Start and Interfaith Shelter. As of Aug. 31, 56 households in the city have been served, with more than $300,000 still available for vulnerable residents.

Additionally, $231,000 has been spent to attempt to alleviate homelessness with partnerships with East County Transitional Living Center shelter beds and Home Start emergency motel vouchers, with 250 people sheltered so far. Another $100,000 was distributed among six faith-based organizations to help feed those in need.

