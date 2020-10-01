Stunned Diego: Reactions to Trump, First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19

Posted by on in | 23 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
The President listens during a meeting
President Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump as he listens to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar during an event on reopening schools amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.

By Ken Stone

San Diegans were shocked late Thursday to learn President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the “recovery process.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

“We will get through this,” Trump tweeted.

La Jolla “Taking Feds” podcaster and columnist Harry Litman expressed a common reaction: “Unbelievable. Just unbelievable.”

Former San Diego CityBeat editor Seth Combs tweeted: “Holy what.”

Ryan Trabuco, president of San Diego Democrats for Equality, mocked the news, saying: “So, I guess the immediate question is… does he inject bleach?”

Local public-relations professional Rachel Laing, a brash critic of the president, said: “In retrospect, maybe it’s not a great idea to convince your followers a deadly virus is a hoax and masks are for sissies and then going with your staff into a packed rally with them.”

KFMB radio talk-show host Mark Larson, also a conservative political analyst on KUSI, worried about liberal “told-you-so” reactions.

Former Rep. Darrell Issa wished the first family and colleagues well.

Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana wondered about a press release by the president’s physician.

San Diego freelancer writer Randy Dotinga cited the prospect of Twitter focusing on the process of presidential disability and succession.

Gabriela Dow, a San Diego-based consultant with a long civic history, worried about Joe Biden.

Trump’s positive test follows news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

Trump, who is tested regularly for the virus that causes COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone.

— Reuters contributed to this report

Stunned Diego: Reactions to Trump, First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19 was last modified: October 1st, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss