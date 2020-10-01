Stunned Diego: Reactions to Trump, First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19

By Ken Stone

San Diegans were shocked late Thursday to learn President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the “recovery process.”

“We will get through this,” Trump tweeted.

La Jolla “Taking Feds” podcaster and columnist Harry Litman expressed a common reaction: “Unbelievable. Just unbelievable.”

Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. Trump and Melania both test positive. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) October 2, 2020

Former San Diego CityBeat editor Seth Combs tweeted: “Holy what.”

Ryan Trabuco, president of San Diego Democrats for Equality, mocked the news, saying: “So, I guess the immediate question is… does he inject bleach?”

Local public-relations professional Rachel Laing, a brash critic of the president, said: “In retrospect, maybe it’s not a great idea to convince your followers a deadly virus is a hoax and masks are for sissies and then going with your staff into a packed rally with them.”

In retrospect, maybe it’s not a great idea to convince your followers a deadly virus is a hoax and masks are for sissies and then going with your staff into a packed rally with them. But who could have known? — Rachel Laing (@RachelLaing) October 2, 2020

KFMB radio talk-show host Mark Larson, also a conservative political analyst on KUSI, worried about liberal “told-you-so” reactions.

I can just imagine where this is going to go now with President Trump testing positive for COVID-19. The new political theme will be, Told you so now he’s personally infecting people!”🙄 — Mark Larson (@marklarsonradio) October 2, 2020

Former Rep. Darrell Issa wished the first family and colleagues well.

Wishing @realDonaldTrump, @MELANIATRUMP, Hope Hicks, and all infected with COVID a safe and speedy recovery! — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) October 2, 2020

Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana wondered about a press release by the president’s physician.

I keep thinking "I need to keep a journal of 2020" – but who would believe any of this? If someone sent this script for review it would be rejected. pic.twitter.com/MzLLoU6JXn — Recovery Mode: Ongoing 🏡😷 (@LoriSaldanaSD) October 2, 2020

San Diego freelancer writer Randy Dotinga cited the prospect of Twitter focusing on the process of presidential disability and succession.

Hello, 25th Amendment Twitter. — Randy Dotinga, Freelance Writer (@rdotinga) October 2, 2020

Gabriela Dow, a San Diego-based consultant with a long civic history, worried about Joe Biden.

Thinking of @JoeBiden & his family/team after he had to stand on a stage for over 90 minutes in an enclosed space w/ Trump screaming + a family that refused to wear a mask, defying the rules of the #debate. The selfishness & stupidity of this clan is such a threat to our nation. pic.twitter.com/4d4cq9xT8N — Gaby Dow (@GabrielaDow) October 2, 2020

Trump’s positive test follows news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump, who is tested regularly for the virus that causes COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone.

— Reuters contributed to this report

