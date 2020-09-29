San Diego Will Start Enforcing Parking Regulations Again in October

Share This Article:

The city of San Diego will begin enforcing parking regulations again starting Oct. 1 with a two-week grace period before full enforcement Oct. 15, officials announced Tuesday.

The city temporarily suspended parking enforcement on March 16 following the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Multiple attempts in the following months to reinforce parking regulations have been thwarted by ongoing shutdown orders.

In developing a plan to restart parking enforcement, city staff consulted with several business groups representing communities across San Diego.

Starting Thursday, the city will issue written warnings for vehicles parked in violation of:

— Posted street sweeping routes;

— Metered parking restrictions;

— Curb time limits; and

— Commercial zones.

Citations will continue to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signage when looking for a parking space.

Although street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency, the resumption of enforcement will allow city sweepers to sweep debris and dust pollution along the curb line to maintain improved water quality and reduce the potential for flooding as the rainy season approaches.

During the two-week grace period, courtesy notices will be distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart.

— City News Service

