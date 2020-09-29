Governor Signs San Diego Senator’s Local Government Skate Park Immunity Bill

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill authored by Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, which extends immunity from liability for local governments that operate skate parks, the lawmaker announced Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1003 follows a similar bill Jones wrote in 2015 while he was a member of the Assembly that provided a four-year immunity window for municipally operated skate parks. SB 1003 makes that immunity permanent.

“Senate Bill 1003 grants much-needed immunity from liability for communities that operate skate parks,” Jones said. “Local skateboarders and sport riders get a safer place than the streets to carve, do McTwists or ollies, and taxpayers are not going to be liable for the occasional mishap that is inherent to all active sports.”

SB 1003 was sponsored by the County of San Diego, and as an urgency measure, goes into effect immediately.

The bill was co-authored by Sens. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, and Ben Hueso, D-San Diego — who both also represent parts of San Diego County — and Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber.

— City News Service

