Mayor Faulconer Backs End to Height Restriction in Blighted Midway District

Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Monday threw his support behind Measure E, which would remove height restrictions to encourage new development in the blighted Midway District.

The district, which is roughly bordered by Interstate 8 to the north, Interstate 5 to the east, San Diego International Airport to the south, and Midway Drive to the west, is known for strip clubs, dilapidated commercial properties and the aging Sports Arena.

Measure E would remove the 30-foot height restriction, which was enacted by voters nearly 50 years ago to protect views in coastal areas of the city. Measure E would only remove the limit in the Midway District.

“San Diego is pursuing a new sports arena, but we need Measure E to pass to get the job done,” Faulconer said at a press conference. “The sports arena is outdated and the community around it has stagnated. San Diego is better than this. A vote for Measure E will unlock the potential of the Midway community and turn this eyesore into a San Diego icon.”

A new sports arena cannot be built under the current height limit, which was imposed in 1972 after the existing arena was constructed.

“You’re not going to find a more steadfast proponent of the coastal height limit than me, and I’m proud to join this community movement in support of Measure E,” Faulconer said.

The measure on the November ballot received unanimous support from the Midway community planning board and is endorsed by City Councilmembers Jen Campbell and Chris Cate.

