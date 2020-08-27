San Diego Lifeguards Union Endorses Todd Gloria, Mara Elliott in November Election

Share This Article:

The San Diego Lifeguards union has endorsed Todd Gloria for Mayor and Mara Elliott for City Attorney in the November election.

“City Attorney Mara Elliott is the clear choice to continue keeping San Diego’s beaches and bays clean and safe,” said Chris Vanos, chief steward of the local union, on Wednesday. “Mara is a staunch advocate for the resources and support San Diego Lifeguards need, especially during the pandemic, and she’s held corporate polluters accountable to protect our clean water and coast.”

The endorsement for Gloria, a state Assemblyman and former interim Mayor who faces City Councilwoman Barbara Bry on Nov. 3, came earlier in the month

“San Diego City lifeguards are thrilled to endorse Todd Gloria for Mayor. Todd has been a major supporter of lifeguards and consistently stood up to make sure we have the resources necessary to keep our beach communities safe,” said Vanoss. “Todd has done the job, he’s done it well, and importantly, he does what he says he is going to do. That is why we trust him, and we trust in his ability to unite our city and move it forward.”

Local 911 of the Teamsters represents 300 seasonal and year-round lifeguards in the City of San Diego.

