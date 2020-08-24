Margaret Hunter Escapes Prison Sentence in Ex-Congressman’s Case

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter is going to prison. His wife and co-conspirator will not.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Thanks to her “extraordinary” cooperation with federal prosecutors, Margaret Hunter will serve just eight months of home confinement starting immediately.* Her estranged husband will begin 11 months behind bars in January.

Choking back tears, Hunter told the court: “I continue to take responsibility. I’m deeply sorry.” Except for a “yes, sir” reply to a question about accepting probation terms, that’s all she said in the 17-minute downtown hearing.

She declined to answer questions afterward.

Two years and three days after being indicted on corruption charges — using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and luxuries — Margaret was shown leniency by Judge Thomas Whelan in the wake of her June 2019 guilty plea to a single count of conspiracy.

Story continues below

Margaret Hunter, wife of former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, arrives at the federal courthouse for her sentencing on corruption charges with her attorneys Logan Smith (center) and Thomas McNamara. Photo by Chris Stone Margaret Hunter, wife of former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, arrives for her sentencing on corruption charges in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone Margaret Hunter, wife of former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, walks past the federal courthouse on Broadway with her attorney Logan Smith after her sentencing on corruption charges. Photo by Chris Stone Assistant District Atty. Mark Conover, speaks to reporters after the sentencing of Margaret Hunter, wife of former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, on corruption charges. Photo by Chris Stone Assistant District Atty. Mark Conover, speaks to reporters after the sentencing of Margaret Hunter, wife of former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, on corruption charges. Photo by Chris Stone Prosecutors and DOJ staff leave the federal courthouse after sentencing of Margaret Hunter, wife of former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter. Photo by Chris Stone

In court and afterward, prosecutors took pains to explain the value of Margaret’s cooperation — perhaps aiming to defuse criticism of the light sentence. She potentially faced five years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Allen said in court that the public should understand how serious her offenses were and that there be a measure of general deterrence.

“But nevertheless, under these very extraordinary circumstances … [no] time in general custody is appropriate here,” she said.

Margaret testified against a “strong family unit that were all stacked up against her,” Allen added.

This led him to quit making false claims that the prosecution against him was “fake news, a political witch hunt and … invalid,” she said. “It became impossible for him to make those arguments once Miss Hunter took responsibility. … The years of denials were untrue.”

In front of cameras outside, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Conover called the sentence appropriate.

“Not only did she have to withstand being thrown under the proverbial bus by her husband, but she took responsibility,” he said. “She accepted responsibility early and did remarkable cooperation against her husband. … Today justice was served. This is the end of an important case. The facts are now out — available to all of you.”

Prosecutors agreed with Margaret’s attorneys that the La Mesa mother of three (including two daughters at home) shouldn’t get prison time, crediting her cooperation in the case that led to the six-term incumbent’s resignation from his 50th District seat.

But a legal motion last November by Duncan Hunter’s attorneys cited Hunter’s aides as testifying to a grand jury that “virtually all of the spending issues underlying this prosecution began and ended with Mrs. Hunter.”

Allen said the defendant spent most of the funds, but her role was “far less egregious” than that of her husband, who the prosecutor said was “the driving force” behind the crime.

“He was the elected official. He was the person in charge of the campaign and he was the decision maker who chose to allow this to go on,” Allen said.

Prior to his plea, Duncan Hunter repeatedly and publicly denied wrongdoing. He attributed more than $1,000 in video game purchases to his son, while later suggesting his wife may have been responsible for the misspending, as she was the campaign manager and in charge of those finances.

He later accused the U.S. Attorney’s Office of a politically motivated prosecution, saying some of the lead prosecutors in his case attended a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. He alleged the prosecution targeted him because he was one of the earliest supporters of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Today we’re reminded that no one is above the law,” Conover said following the hearing.

The prosecutor said the sentence handed down was appropriate because “not only did she have to withstand being thrown under the proverbial bus by her husband, but she took responsibility.”

Conover also credited Margaret Hunter’s cooperation, saying that without it, prosecutors would have likely had to go to trial in order to secure a conviction against Duncan Hunter. Her cooperation “led Congressman Hunter to understand that he would not escape responsibility for his crime,” according to Conover.

The couple were indicted in August 2018, charged with unlawfully spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on family vacations, restaurant and bar tabs, clothes and other frivolous expenses over the course of several years, while falsely stating to staff that the purchases were campaign-related.

Prosecutors said that despite their lavish spending, the couple were in dire financial straits, overdrawing their bank account more than 1,100 times over a seven-year period.

Amid the charges and public allegations, Hunter was re-elected in November 2018 with 51.7% of the vote in the 50th District, despite being indicted three months prior. He was first elected in 2008, succeeding his father, who held the congressional seat for 28 years.

Margaret Hunter’s sentencing was originally set for Sept. 16, 2019, but was delayed time and again — first because of her husband’s appeal and later as the COVID crisis scrambled court calendars.

*An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Margaret Hunter’s home confinement would start in January.

Updated at 12:25 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report

Margaret Hunter Escapes Prison Sentence in Ex-Congressman’s Case was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: