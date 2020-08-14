Governor Cites Encouraging Trends as California Passes 600,000 Coronavirus Cases

By Bill Tarrant | Reuters

California became the first state to surpass 600,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the Midwest saw several record one-day rises as some states struggled to contain the pandemic.

California went over 603,000 novel coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, although Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was encouraged to see that hospitalizations have declined 20% over the past two weeks and admissions to ICU wards were down 14% in the same period.

“The number that really matters to us is that positivity rate,” he said when asked about the 600,000 case-milestone at a news conference on Friday. The positivity rate — the number of confirmed infections as a percentage of tests done — has declined from 7% to 6% statewide over the past 14 days, Newsom said.

“I’m not going to back off on more tests because I fear (more cases),” Newsom said.

In San Diego County, by comparison, the rate is just over 4% and steadily declining.

More testing may be one reason the U.S. Midwest saw some record one-day increases in cases on Friday, including Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana, according to the Reuters tally.

At least 5,271,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in the United States since late January, killing at least 167,278, both figures the most in the world, according to the tally.

