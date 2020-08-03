In Unsolicited Nod, Barack Obama Endorses Campa-Najjar for CA50 Congress

By Ken Stone

Barack Obama on Monday endorsed Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar for election to the vacant 50th Congressional District seat, but the backing could backfire.

In an East and North County district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 40% to 30% in registered voters (with 23.4% declining to state), the former president may not be a help.

“Far left progressives Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders and now Barack Obama have endorsed Ammar Campa-Najjar,” said the campaign of GOP opponent Darrell Issa, the former 49th District congressman. “And he wants us to believe he’s a conservative?”

(Campa-Najjar doesn’t list endorsements by Warren, Ocasio-Cortez or Sanders on his campaign site.)

Contacted for comment on the Issa team remark, Campa-Najjar didn’t take the bait.

He said: “I’ll let the DC politicians fight each other. I’m focused on fighting for the people of this district. I’ve been endorsed by Republicans, independents and Democrats — anyone who’s interested in helping me lift the voices of CA50 is welcome.”

Campa-Najjar said he didn’t solicit Obama’s endorsement.

When asked if he welcomed Obama’s backing, he didn’t respond. Neither did the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, contacted for comment.

Earlier, Campa-Najjar texted Times of San Diego: “Biden and Trump are tied in this race, but Obama isn’t on the ballot.”

Obama announced his endorsements of 118 candidates in a Medium post, including eight California Democrats running for Congress. First-term Rep. Mike Levin of the 49th District was among them.

In a statement, Campa-Najjar added: “The stakes couldn’t be higher this November, as our district has struggled through a public health and economic crisis without a congressman this past year,” a reference to Duncan D. Hunter, who resigned after pleading guilty in a campaign funds misuse scandal.

But Campa-Najjar still praised the Obama boost.

“This endorsement raises the profile of a community that has long been forgotten by Washington, and for that I’m grateful. Together we, Americans from all political stripes, must meet this moment to ensure our government works for working-people and not the special interests that have divided us for far too long.”

The latest federal election records show Issa leading Campa-Najjar in fundraising $8.2 million to $3 million. But the Republican had only $516,000 cash on hand as of June 30, compared with $890,000 for the Democrat. (Issa had to fight off a strong challenge from radio talker Carl DeMaio.)

In his post, Obama said: “These candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working-class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”

Two years ago, Obama endorsed Campa-Najjar in his race against six-term incumbent Hunter, son of former longtime Rep. Duncan H. Hunter.

As The San Diego Union-Tribune noted at the time, “Campa-Najjar served in various roles within the Obama administration, including a public relations position in the Employment & Training Administration.”

