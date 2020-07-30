Share This Article:

The Proposition 22 campaign, which is seeking to overturn Assembly Bill 5‘s restrictions on independent contractors, filed suit Wednesday against Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra alleging he drafted intentionally misleading ballot language.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The lawsuit claims the ballot title chosen by Becerra is “false, materially misleading, and prejudicial,” violating a state election code that requires “a true and impartial statement of the purpose of the measure.”

The January title when signature gathering began was: “CHANGES EMPLOYMENT CLASSIFICATION RULES FOR APP-BASED TRANSPORTATION AND DELIVERY DRIVERS.” INITIATIVE STATUTE.”

The new title for the November ballot is: “EXEMPTS APP-BASED TRANSPORTATION AND DELIVERY COMPANIES FROM PROVIDING EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TO CERTAIN DRIVERS. INITIATIVE STATUTE.”

Prop 22 is backed by Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, which are seeking to overturn Assembly Bill 5’s requirement that most independent contractors in California become traditional shift employees of their former customers.

“The Attorney General is abusing the power of his office and doing the bidding of his special interest supporters by shamelessly attempting to influence voters to oppose Prop 22,” said Doug Mead, a freelance writer from Palm Springs who drives with Uber Eats and Postmates on the side, in a statement provided by the campaign. “The AG is turning his back on tens of thousands of drivers like me who need Prop 22 to protect our ability to earn money and pay our bills on a schedule that works best for our lives.”

Becerra has been accused of drafting misleading language on a number of California ballot measures, especially those opposed by the state’s labor unions.

Prop 22 Campaign Sues California Attorney General Over ‘False’ Ballot Language was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: