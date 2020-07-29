Downtown San Diego Partnership Endorses Joe Leventhal for City Council

Share This Article:

The Downtown San Diego Partnership‘s political action committee announced Wednesday its endorsement of Joe Leventhal for San Diego City Council District 5.

“Joe Leventhal is a smart, engaged member of the San Diego community. I am confident he will advocate for economic and workforce development on the City Council so Downtown San Diego continues to be a prosperous place to live, work and own a business,” said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the partnership.

The partnership is a member-based, nonprofit organization representing a variety of business sectors including real estate, technology, law, defense, insurance, communications and tourism.

“I appreciate the support of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, a leading voice for economic growth and increased quality of life in our city. On the City Council, I will work with the Downtown San Diego Partnership and other leaders in our region to attract, retain, and expand job and business opportunities in San Diego,” said Leventhal.

Leventhal faces Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert in the November general election runoff after trailing her by 40% to 37% in the March primary.

His other endorsements include Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Sheriff Bill Gore, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and City Councilman Mark Kersey, who currently represents the district.

The 5th District includes the communities of Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Scripps Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual and Torrey Highlands.

