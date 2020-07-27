MTS Security Chief to Retire, Agency Announces Nationwide Replacement Search

Share This Article:

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced Monday that its director of transit enforcement will retire late next month, and a national search will be conducted for his replacement.

Manuel Guaderrama will retire Aug. 28 after five years at his post. He also previously served as the agency’s deputy director of security and is a 30-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.

MTS says a nationwide search for his replacement will be led by MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher and Public Security Committee Chair Monica Montgomery.

“I’d like to personally thank Manny for his nearly four decades of dedicated public service,” Fletcher said. “I am also excited about what the future holds for MTS. We’ve made recent progress to begin redefining our approach to security, but we are only at the beginning. This change is an opportunity to embrace a fresh approach with new leadership.”

The position will be posted publicly next week at https://www.sdmts.com/inside-mts/careers.

— City News Service

