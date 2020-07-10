President Trump Says He’ll Sign Order Giving Dreamers a Path to U.S. Citizenship

Share This Article:

President Donald Trump said on Friday he will sign an executive order on immigration in the next few weeks with a road to citizenship for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children.

In an interview with Spanish-language TV network Telemundo, Trump said one aspect of the measure will involve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program that protects hundreds of thousands of such immigrants – often called “Dreamers” – from deportation.

“I’m going to do a big executive order. … And I’m going to make DACA a part of it,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a road to citizenship.”

The U.S. Supreme Court last month dealt a major setback to Trump’s hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end DACA, which was created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

The ruling did not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program. But his administration may find it difficult to rescind it — and win any ensuing legal battle – before the Nov. 3 election in which he is seeking a second term in office.

Trump’s remarks drew an immediate rebuke from his fellow Republican, Senator Ted Cruz, who wrote in a Twitter post that “it would be a HUGE mistake if Trump tries to illegally expand amnesty.”

“There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a “road to citizenship” by executive fiat,” Cruz wrote.

In his chat with Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart, Trump also spoke about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the Latino community among other issues.

Highlights of the interview will air Friday night on “Noticias Telemundo” and will also be available for streaming on NoticiasTelemundo.com and the Noticias Telemundo properties on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, the outlet said.

This rough transcript was released:



JOSÉ DÍAZ-BALART: Mr. President, Latinos are on the frontline in many ways. They’re tending our fields, transporting our goods. They’re on the frontline in the hospitals and as many as 30,000 hospital workers are DACA recipients and yet you seem to be laser-focused on deporting DACA.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yeah.

Why?

I’m not. I’m taking care of DACA. I had a deal with the Democrats and they broke the deal. The DACA could have been taken care of two years ago, but the Democrats broke the deal. All of a sudden they just broke it for no reason. Actually, they had a court case that slightly went their way, and they said, “Oh, let’s not talk about the deal anymore”. You remember that. We talked about it.

BREAKING: President Trump tells Telemundo’s @jdbalart he will sign an executive order on immigration that will include DACA in the coming weeks. #mtpdaily Trump: “One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We are going to have a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/M926cty8A1 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 10, 2020

Uh-hum.

The deal was done. DACA is going to be just fine. We’re putting it in. It’s going to be just fine. And I am going to be, over the next few weeks, signing an immigration bill that a lot of people don’t know about. You have breaking news, but I’m signing a big immigration bill.

Is that an executive order?

I’m going to do a big executive order. I have the power to do it as prresident and I’m going to make DACA a part of it. But, we put it in, and we’ll probably going to then be taking it out. We’re working out the legal complexities right now, but I’m going to be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order, which the Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, has given me the power to do that.

Just so I can understand better, so you’re planning to include a provision for DACA under an executive order?

That is correct.

To give the 750,000 people legalization, at least temporary?

No, what I’m going to do is that they’re going to part of a much bigger bill on immigration. It’s going to be a very big bill, a very good bill, and merit-based bill and it will include DACA, and I think people are going to be very happy.

In the meantime, we’ll put it in, we’ll take it out… I think people are going to be very happy with it, but one of the aspects of the bill, which, frankly, nobody knows about until right now, because I told no another reporter, so you have breaking news. Congratulations. But one of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We’re going to have a road to citizenship.

OK, so that’s…. that’s an executive order, not as a congressional bill.

If you look at the Supreme Court ruling, they gave the president tremendous powers when they said that you could take in, in this case, 700 thousand or so people, so they gave powers. Based on the powers that they gave, I’m going to be doing an immigration bill. One of the aspects of the bill that you will be very happy with, and that a lot of people will be, including me and a lot of Republicans, by the way, will be DACA. It will give them a road to citizenship

When is this going to be?

I would say over the next four weeks.

Pushback began in Republican circles, including a tweet by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who's said: "There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a "road to citizenship" by executive fiat.

It was unconstitutional when Obama issued executive amnesty, and it would be a HUGE mistake if Trump tries to illegally expand amnesty.”

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale had his doubts, saying: “This makes no sense.”

Trump told Telemundo the following about how he is going to protect DACA recipients: “I’m going to be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order, which the Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, has given me the power to do that.” This makes no sense. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 10, 2020

And writer Ryan James Girdusky tweeted: “Spoke to administration sources: The EO does not include a path to immigration for DACA recipients… because it’s entirely illegal.”

Spoke to administration sources: The EO does not include a path to immigration for DACA recipients… because it’s entirely illegal. The Trump Administration is still working on rescinding DACA. This EO is going to be all merit based immigration prioritizing based on skill https://t.co/AL4O7hKLpf — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 10, 2020

— Reuters contributed to this report

