President Trump Tweets ‘Total Endorsement’ of Darrell Issafor Congress

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that former Rep. Darrell Issa has his “total endorsement” to return to Congress in the 50th District in east San Diego County.

Issa, who retired from Congress in 2018, is now running to succeed former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned in disgrace after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud.

Though Issa represented the 49th District in north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties for almost two decades, he’s now running against former Obama administration official Ammar Campa-Najjar in the rural 50th District.

Issa does not live in the district, but that’s not a requirement under federal rules.

Darrell always has had my full support and complete and total Endorsement. We need him badly in Washington! https://t.co/pKLFtFZlip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020

“Thank you, Mr. President! It’s been an honor supporting your historic presidency,” said Issa. “You’re leading America to a strong recovery from COVID, fighting Antifa, and delivering the strongest economic recovery in history. I’m excited to help you to Keep America Great!”

The 50th District stretches north of Interstate 8 and east of Interstate 15 to the Imperial and Riverside county lines and includes a part of Temecula.

