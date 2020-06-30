Los Angeles County to Close Beaches Over July 4th Weekend as Virus Surges

Share This Article:

Los Angeles County beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend, and all fireworks displays banned, in an effort to prevent large gatherings that could lead to spread of the coronavirus, county officials announced.

The announcement on Monday came on a day the county announced a single-day record 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 and warned that spiking numbers of cases could soon overwhelm area hospitals.

“Due to rising COVID-19 cases all (county) beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on her Twitter page. “We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.”

According to the county, all beaches, piers, parking lots, beach bike baths and beach access points will be closed beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continuing until 5 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued a statement following the county’s order stating the department “will enforce parking closures and traffic on Pacific Coast Highway during the holiday weekend for areas that fall within our jurisdiction.

“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we will continue seeking voluntary compliance and educating the public.”

— City News Service

