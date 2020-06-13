Boat Parade Honoring President Trump To Be Held in San Diego Bay

Share This Article:

At least 50 boats are expected to participate in a “Trump Boat Parade” in San Diego Bay beginning at noon Saturday.

The parade, starting at the Point Loma bait barge and ending in Coronado, is being organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad. The company manufactures spearguns used in fishing.

The parade is to support President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and partly to celebrate the president’s 74th birthday on Sunday, Garcia said.

Garcia said he expects thousands to watch the parade, which can be seen anywhere along the shore of San Diego Bay.

–City News Service

