City of San Diego Accepting Applications as Film Office Plans Friday Reopening

The city of San Diego announced Tuesday it will start processing film and photography permits immediately in anticipation of a Friday reopening date for the San Diego Film Office, which was shuttered in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

All productions must follow the County of San Diego’s safe reopening plan, which requires facial coverings, physical distancing measures and sanitation stations for all cast and crew. Film permits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

“San Diego’s Film Office was established to support and grow the local film industry and to promote the San Diego region as a competitive film- friendly destination,” said Natasha Collura, executive director of its special events and filming department. “That mission is true now, more than ever, as we understand the need for studios, production companies, crew, support services and creative agencies to return to work safely.”

In fiscal year 2019, the city received 554 applications for film and still photography productions, representing more than 1,300 days of filming.

Guidelines for issuing film permits in San Diego will continue to be examined based on available resources and updated based on state and county guidance. To learn more about the status of city services during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit sandiego.gov/coronavirus.

— City News Service

