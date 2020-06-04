Congressional Candidate Sara Jacobs Calls National Guard Deployment ‘Unnecessary’

Share This Article:

Congressional candidate Sara Jacobs on Thursday called the deployment of California National Guard troops in the district she is seeking to represent “an unnecessary escalation of tensions.”

“San Diego is a proud military community, and we know just how important it is to only send our troops where they are absolutely needed. Calling in the National Guard to San Diego County is an unnecessary escalation of tensions,” said Jacobs in a statement.

Several hundred troops were deployed in the San Diego area Thursday morning to support police in La Mesa and deputies around the county after a request from Sheriff Bill Gore.

The request came following a protest over alleged police brutality on Saturday night that turned violent, with shops looted and buildings burned in the center of La Mesa.

“The protests throughout San Diego County, just like protests all across the country, have been overwhelmingly peaceful. President Trump’s draconian policies have no place in our community and are a threat to our fundamental rights and to our democracy,” said Jacobs. “I call on Sheriff Gore to send these troops home and let the people of this county exercise their First Amendment right to peaceful protest.”

Jacobs, a former Obama administration advisor, will face San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez in the November election for the 53rd District, which includes La Mesa and surrounding areas.

