Curfew Orders Extended As Protests Continue Throughout San Diego County

Curfew orders put in place after violence and destruction tore through the region over the weekend were extended Monday.

Lemon Grove issued a new curfew that takes effect Monday night, and the SanDiego County Sheriff’s Department has announced that some unincorporated areas of the county will be under curfew orders starting tonight.

The cities of La Mesa, Santee, El Cajon and Poway announced citywide curfews would continue at least another night. The curfew ordered by the Sheriff’s Department applies to areas around Spring Valley that border La Mesa, San Diego and State Route 54; and areas of Lakeside from State Route 67 to Poway and Mapleview Street, west to Lake Jennings Park Road and Interstate 8, and north of 8 from Lake Jennings Park Road to El Cajon.

Sheriff’s Lt. Richardo Lopez said the department and the county’s other law enforcement agencies are united in support for the public’s right to peacefully protest, and they are acting to restore safety to the community following violence that has threatened lives and property.

All residents are being urged to shelter at home – stay inside and off the streets. The sheriff’s department said violation of its curfew is a misdemeanor that comes with a fine of $1,000 or up to six months in jail.

El Cajon’s curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. In Santee, the curfew will be in effect from 8 Monday evening until 6 a.m. Tuesday. In Lemon Grove, a citywide curfew was imposed from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The curfew in Spring Valley and Lakeside areas is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

— Staff report

