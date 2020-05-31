Police Watch as Several Hundred Peaceful Protesters Close I-5 in Downtown San Diego

Share This Article:

Several hundred protesters marched onto southbound Interstate 5 Sunday after walking through downtown streets to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHP officers stopped traffic on both the northbound and southbound I-5 downtown at about 12:30 p.m.

At one point, the crowd kneeled under a bridge as officers tried to stop the protesters from moving south before the Imperial Avenue exit. Officers tried to get the protesters to exit the freeway on Imperial Avenue. Organizers of the protest march tried to lead the crowd off the freeway, but some in the crowd refused to follow.

Protesters were still moving on I-5 at 12:48 p.m,

Earlier Sunday, protesters marched through downtown San Diego, ending up at San Diego Police Department headquarters before the march entered the freeway.

At around 11:30 a.m. near the San Diego Concourse, the crowd stopped at the corner of First Avenue and A Street to hold a moment of silence. They took a knee together, with fists in the air.

Most protesters were wearing facial coverings, many carrying signs.

At about 11:45 a.m. the crowd turned and began marching down A Street, where a group of San Diego police officers were blocking the street. Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot!” could be heard from some protesters.

Many of them kneeled in front of the police, chanting “George Floyd.”

The protest march on downtown streets began at about 10 a.m. with an estimated 100 people. As they marched toward Little Italy, the size of the crowd kept growing.

The march continued west on West Hawthorn Street toward North Harbor Drive along San Diego Bay. They then marched south on North Harbor Drive and ended up at the San Diego Concourse.

The size of the crowd was described by a reporter at the scene as being four city blocks long.

At 11:46 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said on Twitter: “We are assisting a group of several hundred community members have their voices heard in downtown SD. We will always facilitate peaceful protests. Traffic in the area may be impacted.”

The crowd gathered outside police headquarters after 12:30 p.m., prompting another tweet, “Crowd remains peaceful and are now at our headquarters. We will facilitate peaceful voices not violent acts.”

Updated at 1:35 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020

— City News Service

