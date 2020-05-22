Memorial Day Warning: Officials to Watch For ‘Flagrant Disregard’ of Health Orders

Share This Article:

San Diego city leaders urged residents Friday to continue obeying orders regarding COVID-19 precautions during the Memorial Day weekend.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

They expressed concerns that some businesses and members of the public will violate those orders.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called the county’s first day back to in-person dining and in-store retail largely a success.

That’s despite one Pacific Beach restaurant and bar being exposed by videos and pictures shared over social media. They showed large groups of patrons standing in close quarters without masks on Thursday.

County officials shut down the restaurant, El Prez, Friday. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the officials plan to keep the restaurant “closed until further notice” for the violations.

Faulconer issued a warning to other business owners.

“The same thing will happen to any businesses that operate with a flagrant disregard for the safety of others.”

Going into the weekend, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the city allows water access and running or jogging along the shore. He reminded the public though that stopping, sitting or lying down at the beaches remain prohibited.

Officials will keep boardwalks and parking lots closed.

San Diego police and lifeguards will step up enforcement of public health orders this weekend, both at beaches and businesses.

Nisleit said a “very robust grouping of law enforcement” will patrol day and night. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said he plans to place “full lifeguard staffing” on hand to enforce compliance of health orders at the beaches.

“Let’s support local workers and restaurants not only by giving them our business, but by following public health rules that keep all of us safe,” Faulconer said.

“We’ve all worked so hard, so let’s enjoy our progress, but not give up the gains we’ve made.”

– City News Service

Memorial Day Warning: Officials to Watch For ‘Flagrant Disregard’ of Health Orders was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: