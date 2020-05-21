City Council to Consider Sale of Mission Valley Land at Special Meeting Friday

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Council will meet in a special session Friday morning to take action on the sale of the Mission Valley stadium site to San Diego State University.

If the 132-acre sale is approved at the special meeting, the university will construct and operate a $3 billion Mission Valley campus, including a 35,000-capacity stadium and innovation district to support SDSU’s education, research, entrepreneurial, technology and athletics programs.

Additionally, parks, recreation, and open space; approximately 4,600 residences, 400 hotel rooms, 95,000 square feet of community-serving retail space; and enhanced use of the MTS Green Line Stadium Trolley Station and accommodation of the planned Purple Line will be created under the sale agreement.

“SDSU Mission Valley is critical to the future of our university and enables SDSU to expand its economic and educational impact in our region,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. “SDSU leadership worked diligently with the city over the past 18 months to reach a fair and balanced agreement that protects the public interests we both serve. We look forward to the Council’s consideration of this agreement and to making this project a reality.”

San Diego voters paved the way for SDSU West in November 2018 with the approval of Measure G.

“It’s time for the Mission Valley stadium site to start its next chapter,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “The City and San Diego State University have devoted considerable attention to this, and it’s time to get this deal done and get it done right.”

City Council members will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Friday. In-person attendance is limited to city staff and members of the media. Members of the public may watch the meeting on Cox and Time-Warner Cable Channel 24 or AT&T Channel 99, or stream it online. The public may also participate by calling in and providing comment.

