San Diego Nonprofit MAAC Announces Finance Career Program for Bilingual Adults

Share This Article:

A San Diego nonprofit announced Monday it is seeking applicants for a new online career-training program aimed at preparing low-income bilingual adults for careers in banking.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The five-week Latinos in Finance Career Training Program offers guidance from professional trainers and banking experts who will provide the basics of bank compliance regulations, money handling and other essential skills for the financial sector. Job placement assistance and networking will also be part of the program.

According to the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County Inc., the deadline to enter the program is May 29, with classes slated to begin in June.

Prospective students must be 18 years of age or older, bilingual, and high school graduates. Applicants must have some customer service and cash- handling experience, have no prior felony convictions, complete an application and participate in interviews to be eligible.

“MAAC’s Latinos in Finance Program will provide equitable access to family-sustaining jobs in San Diego County and boost the number of bilingual Latinos working in the financial services sector,” said Flora Barron, MAAC’s director of economic development. “By partnering with the financial services industry, higher education, and others for this program, we are already investing time, talent, and resources in the economic recovery.”

While unemployment has risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MAAC says Latinos faced economic and occupational hurdles prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to MAAC, 52% of San Diego County Latinos are below the “making-ends-meet line,” 31.5% of Hispanic households in the United States have no mainstream credit and less than 10% of management roles in the banking sector are held by Latinos.

To apply, visit https://www.maacproject.org/LatinosinFinance/ .

–City News Service

San Diego Nonprofit MAAC Announces Finance Career Program for Bilingual Adults was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: