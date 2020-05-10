San Diego MTS Chief Executive Paul Jablonski Dies Suddenly at 67

Share This Article:

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced Sunday that its long-time chief executive officer Paul Jablonski died suddenly at the age of 67.

His career in transit spanned more than 40 years with the last 16 at MTS. He is survived by his wife, four children and grandchildren.

“We are shocked and saddened about the passing of Paul,” said MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher. “He was a good man who not only ran a great agency but was a respected national transit industry leader. The entire MTS family is grieving right now, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul’s family.”

Jablonski began his career in transit driving a bus for the University of Massachusetts campus in Amherst. He worked for the public transit system in Albany, NY, and managed transit systems in Saudi Arabia, Massachusetts and Cincinnati before moving to San Diego.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sharon Cooney will serve as the interim chief executive officer.

