State, Feds, Aim to Support Strapped Restaurants With Program to Feed Needy Seniors

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with the federal government Friday to provide three meals a day to needy seniors.

The plan, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local governments, will provide eligible seniors with 21 meals a week.

The partnership allows “restaurants to start rehiring people or keep people currently employed and start preparing meals, three meals a day, seven days a week, and have those meals delivered to our seniors,” Newsom said.

The program, dubbed “Restaurants Deliver: Home Meals for Older Californians,” also will generate sales tax revenue for increasingly strapped local governments, officials said.

The governor added that there will be eligibility requirements for seniors, based in part on their income but also on their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Officials will evaluate if they have compromised immune systems or if they have been directly impacted or exposed to the coronavirus.

Newsom said local officials will decide the exact eligibility requirements.

FEMA will cover 75% of the costs of the meals, with the state contributing most of the remainder. Restaurants would be reimbursed at rates of $16 for breakfasts, $17 for lunches and up to $28 for dinners.

Newsom called the program the first of its kind in the nation, one that also will benefit businesses, such as restaurants or farms, that have been forced to scale back due to COVID-19.

The governor said the program will have nutrition guidelines as well. That includes, he said, sending seniors low-sodium meals, without harmful ingredients such as high fructose corn syrup or sugar.

“We want to make sure we are focused on locally produced produce,” he said. “We want to connect our farms to this effort.”

– City News Service

