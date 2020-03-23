County Officials Warn Beaches, Parks Will Be Closed If Groups Continue Gathering

Share This Article:

San Diego County officials warned Monday that parks and beaches will be closed if local law enforcement cannot ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It is a decision to be made by each jurisdiction based on their level of confidence in their ability to ensure social distancing at their parks or at their beaches,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at the county’s regular afternoon media briefing on the pandemic.

The action follows the appearance of large groups at San Diego beaches over the weekend, prompting San Diego Police to close parking lots. Two popular hiking trails in the Cleveland National Forest were also closed.

Fletcher said many county parks and recreation areas remain open, and a complete listing is available online.

“We are encouraging folks to get outside and exercise and enjoy the outdoors, but you have to maintain social distancing,” he said. “What we don’t want is the mass congregating.”

