San Diego County Prohibits Gatherings of 10 or More People to Stop Virus

San Diego County’s Public Health Officer issued a new health order Wednesday prohibiting most gatherings of 10 or more people to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Wilma Wooten said the new order affects gatherings in a single room or space at the same time, but does not apply to airports, transit systems or businesses where people can maintain social distance. The previous limit was 50 people.

The order also closes all gyms and fitness centers and restricts child care to “stable” groups of 10 children — meaning the same group of 10 children with the same

childcare professional each day. The health order goes into effect at midnight.

The new order reflects the federal government’s recent direction to limit gatherings of 10 or more.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county has lined up more than 400 motel rooms for individuals who need to be isolated but do not have access to housing.

