County Clerk Opening State-of-the-Art Branch Office and Archive in Santee

A group of elected officials will cut the ribbon Thursday for the County Clerk‘s new East County Branch Office with the county’s first consolidated archive.

The facility is the first “Zero Net Energy” archive in the country, meaning the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.

Ernie Dronenburg, San Diego County’s assessor, recorder and clerk, said the building is needed for government services in east county.

“Our new Santee location is a state-of-the-art office that reflects the east county community while providing faster quality service and more jobs in east county,” he said. “I’m excited that our new east county office will feature the county’s first archive and a beautiful outdoor wedding venue that is affordable with a picturesque desert landscape view.”

Dronenburg, Supervisor Greg Cox, Supervisor Dianne Jacob, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister, Santee Councilman Rob McNelis, Chief Deputy Recorder and County Clerk Val Wood will all speak at the ceremony to open the building at 10 a.m.

The branch office is a 25,000-square-foot LEED Gold certified and Zero Net Energy building. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system is used by the U.S. Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource-efficiency.

Branch hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Branch services include: Assessor services, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage records and document recording. Marriage licenses are available by appointment only. The East County Branch Office will also host representatives from the Treasurer/Tax Collector’s Office.

The County Clerk has four other office locations in Chula Vista, Kearny Mesa, San Marcos and downtown San Diego.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

