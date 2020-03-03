Early Results Show Lawson-Remer in Battle for District 3 Seat; Hueso, Anderson Take Leads

Share This Article:

Early voting results in the race for three open San Diego County Board of Supervisors seats show some early leaders among the 15 contestants. The top two vote-getters advance to the November election.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

DISTRICT 1

An initial 31.1% of the early vote places Sen. Ben Hueso, a Democrat, ahead of the seven other candidates vying to replace termed-out Supervisor Greg Cox, a Republican who has represented the San Diego Bay-centered District 1 since 1995.

San Diego Port Commissioner Rafa Castellano has about half as many votes in early returns, clocking in at 17.1%

Nora Vargas, a health care advocate and union representative, has 14.9% so far, and small business owner Alex Galicia is at 13.7%.

Other candidates in the race are Henry Belisle, an informational technology professional; Camilo Marquez, a business owner; Sophia Rodriguez, a healthcare and social worker; and Tony Villafranca, a business owner.

Belisle is described as an independent; Castellanos, Hueso, Rodriguez and Vargas are Democrats. Galicia and Marquez are Republicans. Villafranca’s party preference was unavailable.

District 1 covers the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City; 19 San Diego communities, including Barrio Logan, Grant Hill, Point Loma and San Ysidro; and the four unincorporated communities of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres and Sunnyside.

DISTRICT 2

Joel Anderson, a former state assemblyman and senator, and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus have taken early leads in the race to replace Supervisor Dianne Jacob. Early results show Anderson with 37.9% of the vote, and Vaus with 34.2%.

There are four candidates seeking to replace Jacob, a Republican who has represented a good portion of the East County for 27 years. The other two are Brian Sesko, a cattle rancher who has also worked in real estate; and Kenya Taylor, a marriage and family therapist.

District 2 is the county’s largest, and includes the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway; and seven San Diego communities, including Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Grantville and San Carlos. It is also home to the East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Julian, Ramona, Spring Valley, Campo and Rancho San Diego.

DISTRICT 3

Looking for another four-year term, early returns show incumbent Supervisor Kristin Gaspar with 47.7% of the vote. In November, she’ll face one of her two Democratic challengers:

Terra Lawson-Reemer, an economist who served in the Obama administration as an adviser on environmental policy, who has 28.3% so far, and Olga Diaz, a former Escondido city councilwoman, who has 24.1% of the vote in early returns.

Gaspar, a Republican, was first elected in 2016 to represent District 3, which comprises coastal cities, inland communities and a military base.

— City News Service and staff reports

Early Results Show Lawson-Remer in Battle for District 3 Seat; Hueso, Anderson Take Leads was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: