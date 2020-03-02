Times of San Diego Editor to Assist KPBS with Election Night Analysis

Share This Article:

Times of San Diego editor and publisher Chris Jennewein will join KPBS anchors on Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. for analysis of the election results on Super Tuesday in California.

Jennewein and will join former San Diego CityBeat editor Seth Combs and KPBS anchors Maya Trabulsi and Amita Sharma for the special election coverage.

The show will feature live coverage of the primary election by KPBS reporters with the latest results and analysis of key races and propositions from around San Diego and the state.

The show will be simulcast on KPBS-FM at 89.5.

