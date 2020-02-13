Trump Heading to California for Fundraiser at Tech Mogol’s Home in Rancho Mirage

Posted by on in | 127 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
President Trump waves to Marines and military family members where he spent time autographing items.
President Trump waves to Marines and military family members during a visit to San Diego in 2019. Photo by Ken Stone

President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser Wednesday at Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison‘s Rancho Mirage estate, according to an invitation obtained by The Desert Sun. The invitation bills the gathering as a golf outing and reception.

Also listed as hosts of the event are Republican National Committee chairs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Tickets range from $100,000 for a photo opportunity and golf outing for two, up to $250,000 for a roundtable discussion, photo opportunity and golf outing for two, according to The Desert Sun.

Riverside County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Ingram told the paper having Trump visit the area has “immense” meaning for the local GOP.

“It’s showing that he understands that California actually matters in respect to being a Republican and a conservative,” Ingram said.

No other details have been released about Trump’s travel plans. He is expected to be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraising dinner Tuesday night.

City News Service

Trump Heading to California for Fundraiser at Tech Mogol’s Home in Rancho Mirage was last modified: February 13th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss