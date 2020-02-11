Share This Article:

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, a Democrat who is running for Mayor of San Diego, will announce a new bill he is sponsoring Tuesday to try to end the practice of pets being bred and sold for profit.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

He is sponsoring the legislation as pet stores throughout California continue to sell animals from “puppy mills” and “cat factories” — where animals are bred for sale in large litters under inhuman conditions.

According to Gloria and several animal welfare organizations such as the San Diego Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, these animals are often unhealthy. This is turn leads to “heartbreaking discoveries” once these animals are taken home.

The San Diego Humane Society found last June that three local pet stores were violating existing California laws against selling cats, dogs or rabbits from animals mills, finding 102 violations in total.

Existing legislation limits animal sales to pets from animal shelters or rescue organizations.

Among those announcing the new legislation and how it tightens restrictions will be Dr. Gary Weitzman, CEO of San Diego Humane Society, Bill Ganely, chief of San Diego Humane Society’s humane law enforcement and Susan Riggs, senior director of state legislation for the ASPCA.

— City News Service

Todd Gloria Sponsoring Bill That Would Outlaw ‘Puppy Mills’ in California was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: